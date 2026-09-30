Israeli who stopped flydubai plane from nosediving credits TV show Air Disasters for teaching him how to act

Yaniv, the Israeli who helped subdue the suspected flydubai hijacker, says he knew how to act thanks to having watched episodes of the Air Disasters TV show that investigates notable aviation crises.

Yaniv tells Channel 12 that after the plane began to nosedive, he realized that nobody was in the cockpit to control the two steering levers.

He says he learned from Air Disasters that you’re supposed to pull the levers in order to fly the plane upward.