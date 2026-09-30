Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Israeli who stopped flydubai plane from nosediving credits TV show Air Disasters for teaching him how to act

Today, 8:57 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Yaniv, one of the Israelis who helped subdue a flydubai copilot who allegedly sought to hijack and crash a plane full of Israelis, on the passengers' return to Ben Gurion Airport on September 30, 2026. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Yaniv, one of the Israelis who helped subdue a flydubai copilot who allegedly sought to hijack and crash a plane full of Israelis, on the passengers' return to Ben Gurion Airport on September 30, 2026. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

Yaniv, the Israeli who helped subdue the suspected flydubai hijacker, says he knew how to act thanks to having watched episodes of the Air Disasters TV show that investigates notable aviation crises.

Yaniv tells Channel 12 that after the plane began to nosedive, he realized that nobody was in the cockpit to control the two steering levers.

He says he learned from Air Disasters that you’re supposed to pull the levers in order to fly the plane upward.

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