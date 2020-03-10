Israelis who caught virus on cruiseship released from Japanese hospital
search
home page
Live Now

Ben Gurion train station to shutter to arrivals from abroad starting tomorrow

Stop will still be accessible to airport workers and those with domestic flights; number of coronavirus cases in Israel climbs to 58

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:30 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

People wait for the train at the Ben Gurion Airport on March 10, 2020. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
People wait for the train at the Ben Gurion Airport on March 10, 2020. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

3:57 pm

Health Ministry weighs tightening limit on public gatherings from 5K to 2K

The Health Ministry is currently weighing tightening the limit it has placed on public gatherings from 5,000 to 2,000, Army Radio reports.

3:56 pm

Israelis who caught virus on cruiseship released from Japanese hospital

The first two Israelis to have contracted the coronavirus, Oded and Rochale Ofarim have been released from a Tokyo medical center where they had been hospitalized since last month when they got sick on the Princess Diamond cruise ship.

According to the Health Ministry’s new guidelines however, they will apparently be required to quarantine themselves for two weeks when they land in Israel tomorrow.

3:56 pm

Putin says court to have final say on if he can run again

Russian President Vladimir Putin says a proposed amendment allowing him to run for president after 2024 would be possible if the Constitutional Court allows it.

Putin made the suggestion in parliament after majority party deputy Valentina Tereshkova suggested a constitutional amendment that would effectively reset Putin’s presidential run, allowing him to stand in a new election.

“This would be possible… if the constitutional court rules such an amendment would not go against (the constitution),” Putin tells lawmakers.

Tereshkova’s suggestion to let Putin run again due to his “massive authority” came as a surprise but was swiftly approved.

The Russian president is currently serving his fourth and final term which would end in 2024.

He announced sweeping reforms in January during a state of the nation address, saying the constitution needs to be updated.

Critics immediately saw the drive for constitutional amendments as a move by Putin to stay in power beyond 2024, though the leader has repeatedly denied he is seeking to remain president.

Putin says he would be against completely lifting the two-term limit for any Russian citizen to remain in the Kremlin.

— AFP

3:46 pm

Trump discussed energy markets with Saudi crown prince, White House says

US President Donald Trump discussed “global energy markets” with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the White House says, after a deep plunge in oil prices shook markets worldwide.

The White House statement says Trump spoke with the crown prince on Monday but gave few details on the substance of their discussions,

“The president and the crown prince discussed global energy markets and other critical regional and bilateral issues,” it says.

— AFP

3:46 pm

5th AIPAC attendee said to have contracted coronavirus

A 5th attendee of the AIPAC conference last week has contracted coronavirus, the Haaretz daily reports.

The individual is a member of the Beth Sholom Synagogue in Toronto, which subsequently announced that it was temporarily shuttering in order to have the building sanitized.

The synagogue says the man’s condition is improving after he experienced flu-like symptoms.

3:11 pm

Ben Gurion train off-limits for arrivals starting tomorrow

Arriving passengers will not be allowed to use the train station at Ben Gurion Airport beginning tomorrow, Israel Railways announces.

The station will still be available for use by badged airport workers as well as Israelis traveling within the country who will be required to show their plane ticket before being allowed into the station.

3:09 pm

Source: PA forces nab 3 Palestinians for spreading rumors about coronavirus

The Palestinian Authority security forces have arrested Palestinians who were involved in spreading rumors about coronavirus infections in Bethlehem by way of a WhatsApp voice recording, a PA security source says.

The PA Preventative Security collared Muataz Salim of Dar Salah, a village of east of Bethlehem, after he created the voice recording, in which he feigned being a PA Health Ministry official and spoke about infections in Bethlehem, the security source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, says in a phone call, without elaborating further on the contents of the audio.

The PA General Intelligence Services also nabbed two Palestinians in Hebron, who received the recording from Salim and sent it to others, the source adds.

— Adam Rasgon

2:31 pm

Man arrested after attempting to stab officers outside Old City, police say

Border Police officers arrest a man who attempted to stab them outside Jerusalem’s Old City, police say.

According to police, the suspect took out a knife and attempted to attack the officers stationed at a police post near the Damascus Gate.

The officers wrestled the man to the floor and arrested him. No injuries are reported.

— Judah Ari Gross

2:31 pm

Eight new cases of virus recorded since yesterday, bringing total in Israel to 58

Eight new cases of coronavirus have been recorded since yesterday, bringing the total in Israel to 58.

The latest patients either arrived recently from abroad or were in contact with those who had contracted the virus.

 

2:31 pm

Netanyahu trial to start next week after court rejects PM’s request for delay

The Jerusalem District Court has rejected a request to delay the start of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial and the first session will go ahead as planned next Tuesday.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman has also ruled that Netanyahu is required to be present at the court on March 17 when proceedings will begin in the cases against him.

The prime minister faces fraud and breach of trust charges in two cases, and bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in a third.

Netanyahu’s attorneys had asked for the delay after saying they did not have all of the files for the cases.

read more:
comments
Live Now
3:56 pm

Israelis who caught virus on cruiseship released from Japanese hospital

The first two Israelis to have contracted the coronavirus, Oded and Rochale Ofarim have been released from a Tokyo medical center where they had been hospitalized since last month when they got sick on the Princess Diamond cruise ship.

According to the Health Ministry’s new guidelines however, they will apparently be required to quarantine themselves for two weeks when they land in Israel tomorrow.