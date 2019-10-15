Jailed Russian hacker at heart of Naama Issachar case moved to protective custody

The Prisons Service decides to move the detained Russian hacker at the heart of the Naama Issachar case to protective custody, according to the Ynet news site.

The decision to move Aleksey Burkov to the supervised wing in Nitzan Prison was made together with government officials, the report says.

Moscow is reportedly seeking to trade Issachar for Burkov, who is in Israel while awaiting extradition to the United States for alleged cyber crimes and credit card fraud.

Russian and Israeli media have reported that Moscow is seeking a swap to stop the US obtaining custody of Burkov, who is reportedly suspected of taking part in the Kremlin-led effort to interfere in the American elections.