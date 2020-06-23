Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Ashdod, Tel Aviv have most COVID-19 cases in past 3 days

According to the Health Ministry, Jerusalem — Israel’s largest city — has seen the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the past three days.

The capital has 90 new cases, followed by Bnei Brak (58), Ashdod (52), Tel Aviv-Jaffa (48), and Bat Yam (40).

Over a dozen new cases have been reported in the following cities since Sunday: Arara, Rahat, Elad, Or Yehuda, Beersheba, Beitar Illit, Petach Tikva, Holon, Haifa, Ramat Gan, Rehovot, and Kfar Saba, signaling the virus spread is dispersed across the country.