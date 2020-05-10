Just 14 new virus cases in last day, as confirmed case tally climbs to 16,458

The Health Ministry announces that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 16,458, an increase of 14 over the past 24 hours and 4 since last night.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 248, up one since last night and three since yesterday morning.

According to the Health Ministry, 74 people infected with COVID-19 were in serious condition, 65 of whom were on ventilators.

Another 52 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

So far, 11,384 people have recovered from the virus, while 4,826 are still sick; 703 tests have been conducted today, and 3,650 yesterday.

However, unexplained discrepancies in the Health Ministry’s numbers continue popping up. Beit Shemesh has one less cumulative case than it did yesterday, according to the figures.