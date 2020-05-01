Justice minister calls on judge to recuse himself from petition on acting state attorney’s term

Justice Minister Amir Ohana calls on High Court Justice Mani Mazuz to recuse himself from hearing a petition on the extension of the term of acting state attorney Dan Eldad, whose term ends tonight.

Ohana says that if Mazuz hears the cases there is a ” real fear of impartiality.”

He adds: “Justice Mazuz would do well to recuse himself from presiding over an issue where he has actually decided his position apriori, publicly and clearly (contrary to the law). Justice Mazuz would have done well not to speak out in public against a serving Justice Minister – and having done so should have disqualified himself from hearing the petitions against him, if only for the appearance of justice, I have decided to embark on a legal battle.”

Yesterday, the High Court of Justice issued a temporary injunction preventing a three-month extension of the tenure of acting Eldad, which Ohana had been expected to announce later in the day.