Katz accuses ex-budget chief Meridor of lying in resignation letter

Finance Minister Israel Katz is accusing former budget chief Shaul Meridor of telling “crass lies” and misleading the public with a sharply worded resignation letter.

“He heard I was going to fire him so he ran and wrote a resignation letter in an hour full of garbage,” he tells Channel 12.

He says he even checked with a lawyer about suing Meridor over the letter.

Merdidor quit on Sunday with a highly publicized missive accusing Katz and other politicians of crossing red lines by politicizing fiduciary decisions, to the detriment of the citizenry.

Katz also says that bureaucrats have plenty of time to work on a budget for 2020, after the channel reported that work on the long-delayed budget has yet to begin.