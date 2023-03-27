Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Kindergartens, day camps and malls to close their doors in strike against overhaul

27 March 2023, 11:18 am Edit
A view of the Azrieli buildings and the surrounding area in Tel Aviv, December 2, 2021, (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
With the announcement of the general strike, businesses and local authorities begin to announce that they are shutting down operations.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, there will be no day camps or kindergartens for young children. Schools end today for the Passover break, with many young children set to move to alternative frameworks run by local authorities.

BIG shopping centers will close their doors from midday, and the Azrieli Group says its malls will not open tomorrow.

