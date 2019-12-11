Knesset begins debate on bill to dissolve itself and spark third election

The Knesset has begun debating legislation to dissolve itself and initiate snap elections on March 2.

Introducing the bill, Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn, chair of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, says that it is needed “since it has become clear that there is no way to form a government and the parties in the Knesset want to bring about elections as soon as possible.”

He says he was not presenting the bill with any great joy. “I think that this is hard for every MK here,” he laments.

MKs are set to vote on the bill following a short debate in the plenum. Then, two more votes in the full parliamentary chamber are needed for the bill to become law.

Under Israeli election laws, the Knesset has until Wednesday at midnight to vote one of its members as prime minister or call new elections.

