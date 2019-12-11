Gantz: Israel going to 3rd elections because Netanyahu wants immunity
Blue and White chairman says law was not established for cases such as premier’s and vows to change it in next Knesset, as clock ticks toward deadline to prevent election

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:58 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz (R) speaking at Knesset conference organized by Labor-Gesher MK Revital Swid (C) on 'protecting the rule of law,' December 11, 2019. (Elad Malka/Blue and White)
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz (R) speaking at Knesset conference organized by Labor-Gesher MK Revital Swid (C) on 'protecting the rule of law,' December 11, 2019. (Elad Malka/Blue and White)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

2:01 pm

Liberman insists that country has Blue and White, Likud to thank for year’s third election

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman charges that the Blue and White and Likud parties are to blame for the year’s third election, which will be called at midnight if a majority of |MKs down’t throw their support behind a particular colleague by midnight.

“The two major parties, which have 65 seats together, are responsible for another unnecessary election. Beyond the ego battle that took place for months, neither really wanted a unity government, but rather another election,” says Liberban at a faction meeting.

He claims that Blue and White leaders deceived their voters by allegedly courting the Haredi parties after campaigning on forming a secular government. Moreover, he says Yisrael Beytenu disapproved of Gantz’s party’s efforts to form a unity government with outside support from the Joint List, claiming without proof that the MKs of the majority-Arab party support the Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza.

As for Likud, Liberman claims that Netanyahu’s party was more interested in maintaining immunity for its leader and was willing to take the country to a third election in hopes that the right-wing, religious bloc would win the 61 seats necessary to help the premier evade prosecution.

1:59 pm

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz asserts that Israel is on its way toward a third election in under a year because of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desire to obtain parliamentary immunity in light of the three criminal indictments he is facing.

“It now seems that we will be going into a third election cycle today because of Netanyahu’s attempt to obtain immunity,” says Gantz at at a Knesset conference on “Protecting the rule of law” held by Labor-Gesher MK Revital Swid.

Gantz says that Netanyahu’s intended “use of the immunity law is out of proportion… We must stand in opposition of this.”

The Blue and White chairman adds that the immunity laws are “not intended as immunity for Knesset members, but rather a means to enable them to perform their duties. We will work in this Knesset, should it hold up, or in the next Knesset to examine the subject and to deal with it.

“There is no room for immunity, and the immunity law in Israel needs to be adapted and used within the context for which it was intended,” he concludes.

