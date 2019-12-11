Gantz: Israel going to 3rd elections because Netanyahu wants immunity

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman charges that the Blue and White and Likud parties are to blame for the year’s third election, which will be called at midnight if a majority of |MKs down’t throw their support behind a particular colleague by midnight.

“The two major parties, which have 65 seats together, are responsible for another unnecessary election. Beyond the ego battle that took place for months, neither really wanted a unity government, but rather another election,” says Liberban at a faction meeting.

He claims that Blue and White leaders deceived their voters by allegedly courting the Haredi parties after campaigning on forming a secular government. Moreover, he says Yisrael Beytenu disapproved of Gantz’s party’s efforts to form a unity government with outside support from the Joint List, claiming without proof that the MKs of the majority-Arab party support the Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza.

As for Likud, Liberman claims that Netanyahu’s party was more interested in maintaining immunity for its leader and was willing to take the country to a third election in hopes that the right-wing, religious bloc would win the 61 seats necessary to help the premier evade prosecution.