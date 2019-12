Likud reportedly offered Amir Peretz to serve as PM in rotational agreement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu releases a video accusing Blue and White of “creating a flood of political spin.”

Netanyahu had been reported to have said he is considering announcing in the Knesset Wednesday that he won’t seek parliamentary immunity in his corruption cases if a government is formed.

“They want to hide the fact that they did everything possible to avoid the establishment of a broad national unity government that would annex the Jordan Valley, applying Israeli sovereignty over the communities in Judea and Samaria,” he says of his Blue and White rivals.

“They tried to do everything possible to form a minority government with terrorist supporters Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi and they failed too.”

According to Netanyahu, Blue and White “forced new elections on us.”

Addressing voters, the prime minster says, “There is only one thing to do and it is to win and win big — and that is what we will do.”