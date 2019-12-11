Netanyahu to open 3rd election campaign at yeshiva whose leaders formed far-right, homophobic party

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will pay a visit to the hardline, national religious Har Hamor Yeshiva on Thursday in what would be his first campaign stop if elections are indeed initiated tonight at midnight.

The head of the yeshiva, Tzvi Tau, had been behind the formation of the Noam party, which campaigned ahead of the recent September election almost exclusively on combating LGBT acceptance.

The far-right slate dropped out days before the election after polling well under the threshold. Netanyahu’s Likud party had reportedly promised to abolish the mixed-gender prayer area at the Western Wall in Jerusalem if Noam bowed from the race.

Last month, Tau attended a Likud rally in support of Netanyahu amid the criminal indictments he faces.