Netanyahu to open 3rd election campaign at yeshiva whose leaders formed far-right, homophobic party

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:58 pm

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

2:18 pm

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will pay a visit to the hardline, national religious Har Hamor Yeshiva on Thursday in what would be his first campaign stop if elections are indeed initiated tonight at midnight.

The head of the yeshiva, Tzvi Tau, had been behind the formation of the Noam party, which campaigned ahead of the recent September election almost exclusively on combating LGBT acceptance.

The far-right slate dropped out days before the election after polling well under the threshold. Netanyahu’s Likud party had reportedly promised to abolish the mixed-gender prayer area at the Western Wall in Jerusalem if Noam bowed from the race.

Last month, Tau attended a Likud rally in support of Netanyahu amid the criminal indictments he faces.

2:08 pm

Odeh blasts ‘racist’ Liberman after Yisrael Beytenu leader claims Joint List MKs support terror

Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh responds to Yisrael Beytenu chairman Yisrael Beytenu after the latter repeated the accusation that members of the majority-Arab party are supporters of terrorism.

“We differentiate between the Russian public and the corrupt racist who heads a straw party called Yisrael Beytenu,” Odeh tweets.

“The only budget that Lieberman has passed in his life was into his daughter’s bank account,” he cracks. Police investigated Liberman nearly a decade ago over allegations that money transferred to a firm owned by his daughter from unknown sources outside Israel was later used to pay him millions of shekels. No charges were ever filed.

“Fifteen seats for the Joint List [in the next election] will return him [to his status as] an irrelevant thug,” Odeh continued.

2:01 pm

Liberman insists that country has Blue and White, Likud to thank for year’s third election

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman charges that the Blue and White and Likud parties are to blame for the year’s third election, which will be called at midnight if a majority of |MKs down’t throw their support behind a particular colleague by midnight.

“The two major parties, which have 65 seats together, are responsible for another unnecessary election. Beyond the ego battle that took place for months, neither really wanted a unity government, but rather another election,” says Liberban at a faction meeting.

He claims that Blue and White leaders deceived their voters by allegedly courting the Haredi parties after campaigning on forming a secular government. Moreover, he says Yisrael Beytenu disapproved of Gantz’s party’s efforts to form a unity government with outside support from the Joint List, claiming without proof that the MKs of the majority-Arab party support the Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza.

As for Likud, Liberman claims that Netanyahu’s party was more interested in maintaining immunity for its leader and was willing to take the country to a third election in hopes that the right-wing, religious bloc would win the 61 seats necessary to help the premier evade prosecution.

1:59 pm

Gantz: Israel going to 3rd elections because Netanyahu wants immunity

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz asserts that Israel is on its way toward a third election in under a year because of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desire to obtain parliamentary immunity in light of the three criminal indictments he is facing.

“It now seems that we will be going into a third election cycle today because of Netanyahu’s attempt to obtain immunity,” says Gantz at at a Knesset conference on “Protecting the rule of law” held by Labor-Gesher MK Revital Swid.

Gantz says that Netanyahu’s intended “use of the immunity law is out of proportion… We must stand in opposition of this.”

The Blue and White chairman adds that the immunity laws are “not intended as immunity for Knesset members, but rather a means to enable them to perform their duties. We will work in this Knesset, should it hold up, or in the next Knesset to examine the subject and to deal with it.

“There is no room for immunity, and the immunity law in Israel needs to be adapted and used within the context for which it was intended,” he concludes.

2:18 pm

