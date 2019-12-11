US hopeful for Iran prisoner talks but imposes new sanctions

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he hopes for further dialogue with Iran to free prisoners but announces new sanctions as he vows no let-up in pressure.

Iran has also voiced a willingness for more prisoner swaps after the exchange Saturday of Xiyue Wang, a US scholar detained since 2016, for Massoud Soleimani, an Iranian scientist detained in the United States since last year.

“I do hope that the exchange that took place will lead to a broader discussion on consular affairs. We still have Americans held in Iran — too many, for sure.” Pompeo tells reporters.

Pompeo says the United States will “follow every even tiny opening” to free the at least handful of Americans known to be in Iranian custody.

“I hope it portends well for this. We have had some indication that may be the case, but I don’t want to overstate that and I don’t want to give false optimism about that pathway,” Pompeo says.

Pompeo, however, says the United States would not deviate from its campaign of trying to strangle Iran’s economy through sanctions.

“As long as its malign behavior continues, so will our campaign of maximum pressure,” Pompeo says.

In the latest measures, the Treasury Department slapped sanctions on shipping networks owned by Iranian businessman Abdolhossein Khedri.

The Treasury Department says the companies have been used by the elite Revolutionary Guards’ Qods Force to send weapons to Yemen’s Huthi rebels, who are battling US ally Saudi Arabia.

The Treasury Department also designates sales offices in Hong Kong and Dubai for Iran’s Mahan Air, which is already under US sanctions.

— AFP