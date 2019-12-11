Odeh blasts ‘racist’ Liberman after Yisrael Beytenu leader claims Joint List MKs support terror

Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh responds to Yisrael Beytenu chairman Yisrael Beytenu after the latter repeated the accusation that members of the majority-Arab party are supporters of terrorism.

“We differentiate between the Russian public and the corrupt racist who heads a straw party called Yisrael Beytenu,” Odeh tweets.

“The only budget that Lieberman has passed in his life was into his daughter’s bank account,” he cracks. Police investigated Liberman nearly a decade ago over allegations that money transferred to a firm owned by his daughter from unknown sources outside Israel was later used to pay him millions of shekels. No charges were ever filed.

“Fifteen seats for the Joint List [in the next election] will return him [to his status as] an irrelevant thug,” Odeh continued.