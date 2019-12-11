Hosting envoys, Rivlin calls on UN to appoint special envoy to combat anti-Semitism
search
home page
Live Now

Netanyahu to visit yeshiva whose leaders formed far-right, homophobic Noam party

Har Hamor, which backed fringe slate that ran on opposing LGBT acceptance, would be Likud leader’s first campaign stop if 3rd election initiated at midnight

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:58 pm 1 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

People outside the Har Hamor Yeshiva in the neighborhood of Har Homa, Jerusalem, August 22, 2017. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
People outside the Har Hamor Yeshiva in the neighborhood of Har Homa, Jerusalem, August 22, 2017. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

3:26 pm

Hosting envoys, Rivlin calls on UN to appoint special envoy to combat anti-Semitism

President Reuven Rivlin has called on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to appoint a special envoy to combat anti-Semitism, his office says in a statement.

The recommendation comes at an event at the President’s Residence in which Rivlin hosted UN ambassadors from 22 countries.

“Unfortunately, the UN treats Israel with bias and discrimination. This year, once again, the General Assembly adopted twenty resolutions condemning Israel, while ignoring the world’s worst human rights abusers,” Rivlin also tells the ambassadors. “The real victims of this bias are the millions suffering from human rights violations around the world, who do not receive the attention they deserve. We are not asking to be immune from criticism. We are asking for equal treatment in the family of nations.”

President Reuven Rivlin (bottom right) hosts a group of UN ambassadors at the President’s Residence on December 11, 2019. (Mark Neiman/GPO)
3:20 pm

US accused of seeking climate funding waiver at UN talks

The United States has been accused of using crunch UN talks to avoid compensating poorer nations hit by climate change, despite its decision to leave the process to limit global warming.

Delegates and observers at the COP25 negotiations in Madrid tell AFP that Washington was pushing for a change in the rules of the UN climate convention that could let history’s largest emitter largely off the hook when it comes to so-called “loss and damage” funding for developing nations.

Under the bedrock UN climate treaty, adopted in 1992, rich nations agreed to shoulder more responsibility for curbing global warming, and to help developing countries prepare for unavoidable future impacts — the twin pillars of “mitigation” and “adaptation.”

But there was no provision for helping countries already reeling in a climate-addled world, such as Mozambique — recently hit by devastating cyclones — and small island states literally disappearing under the waves.

A new mechanism was established in 2013, but with damage estimates running to $150 billion (135 billion euros) a year by 2025, there is no agreement on where the money might come from or even if it should be paid.

One of the tasks facing delegates in Madrid is reviewing the framework for how countries might pay and account for this money.

A document said to be circulated by US negotiators to delegation heads, seen by AFP, proposes to transpose a key provision under the 2015 Paris agreement — from which the United States is withdrawing — and apply it to the wider COP process, where the US will maintain a seat at the table.

The clause in question was adopted by countries in 2015 to specify that the landmark climate deal “does not involve or provide a basis for any liability or compensation.”

By seeking to apply the wording to the UN process as a whole, observers say the US is essentially proposing a liability waiver for richer countries in financing blameless poorer nations’ fight against climate impacts.

Delegates representing developing countries said the US proposal was “unimaginable” and vowed to block it.

“Climate change has been triggered due to historic responsibilities,” Ammar Hijazi, the head of the G77 negotiating bloc at COP25, tells AFP.

“What’s affecting the most vulnerable needs to be addressed in that vein.”

— AFP

3:10 pm

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time’s 2019 person of the year

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was chosen as Time magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year, the magazine announces.

The 16-year-old has found herself in the role of spokesperson for a generation haunted by climate emergency since her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden’s parliament last year.

The magazine cover has a picture of Thunberg with the subtitle “The Power of Youth.”

— AFP

3:09 pm

Democratic Camp MK blasts Netanyahu for planned visit to far-right yeshiva

Democratic Camp MK Tamar Zandberg blasts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his planned visit to the yeshiva whose leaders formed the homophobic Noam party in what would be his first campaign stop if elections are initiated at midnight.

“We were told that [the party] was a fad. Today we are told that the prime minister will launch his election campaign there. Not in the overcrowded classrooms or hospital hallways but in the headquarters of the most extreme party ever established in Israel,” tweets Zandberg.

2:54 pm

Iran says it defused large cyberattack on infrastructure

Iran’s telecommunications minister announces that the country has defused a massive cyberattack on unspecified “electronic infrastructure” but provided no specifics on the purported attack.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi says the “security attack was very large” and that authorities were investigating its exact dimensions.

He says he cannot reveal any further details beyond saying that the “attack has been identified and defused.”

It is not clear if the reported attack caused any damage or disruptions in Iran’s computer and internet systems, and whether it is the latest chapter in the US and Iran’s ongoing cyber operations targeting the other.

“I cannot give details but yes, we were targeted by a very organized and governmental cyber attack,” he says. “We are looking into the attack’s different dimensions and will release a report on it. It was a massive attack.”

On Tuesday, the minister dismissed reports of hacking operations targeting Iranian banks, including local media reports that accounts of millions of customers of Iranian banks were hacked.

“Banks were not hacked,” he said, adding that the rumors evolved from a blackmailing case by a former contractor who had managed to “access complex information.”

This is not the first time Iran says it has defused a cyberattack, though it has disconnected much of its infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus, widely believed to be a joint US-Israeli creation, disrupted thousands of Iranian centrifuges in the country’s nuclear sites in the late 2000s.

In June, Washington officials said that US military cyber forces launched a strike against Iranian military computer systems as US President Donald Trump backed away from plans for a more conventional military strike in response to Iran’s downing of a US surveillance drone in the strategic Persian Gulf.

— AP

2:18 pm

Netanyahu to open 3rd election campaign at yeshiva whose leaders formed far-right, homophobic party

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will pay a visit to the hardline, national religious Har Hamor Yeshiva on Thursday in what would be his first campaign stop if elections are indeed initiated tonight at midnight.

The head of the yeshiva, Tzvi Tau, had been behind the formation of the Noam party, which campaigned ahead of the recent September election almost exclusively on combating LGBT acceptance.

The far-right slate dropped out days before the election after polling well under the threshold. Netanyahu’s Likud party had reportedly promised to abolish the mixed-gender prayer area at the Western Wall in Jerusalem if Noam bowed from the race.

Last month, Tau attended a Likud rally in support of Netanyahu amid the criminal indictments he faces.

2:08 pm

Odeh blasts ‘racist’ Liberman after Yisrael Beytenu leader claims Joint List MKs support terror

Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh responds to Yisrael Beytenu chairman Yisrael Beytenu after the latter repeated the accusation that members of the majority-Arab party are supporters of terrorism.

“We differentiate between the Russian public and the corrupt racist who heads a straw party called Yisrael Beytenu,” Odeh tweets.

“The only budget that Lieberman has passed in his life was into his daughter’s bank account,” he cracks. Police investigated Liberman nearly a decade ago over allegations that money transferred to a firm owned by his daughter from unknown sources outside Israel was later used to pay him millions of shekels. No charges were ever filed.

“Fifteen seats for the Joint List [in the next election] will return him [to his status as] an irrelevant thug,” Odeh continued.

2:01 pm

Liberman insists that country has Blue and White, Likud to thank for year’s third election

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman charges that the Blue and White and Likud parties are to blame for the year’s third election, which will be called at midnight if a majority of |MKs down’t throw their support behind a particular colleague by midnight.

“The two major parties, which have 65 seats together, are responsible for another unnecessary election. Beyond the ego battle that took place for months, neither really wanted a unity government, but rather another election,” says Liberban at a faction meeting.

He claims that Blue and White leaders deceived their voters by allegedly courting the Haredi parties after campaigning on forming a secular government. Moreover, he says Yisrael Beytenu disapproved of Gantz’s party’s efforts to form a unity government with outside support from the Joint List, claiming without proof that the MKs of the majority-Arab party support the Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza.

As for Likud, Liberman claims that Netanyahu’s party was more interested in maintaining immunity for its leader and was willing to take the country to a third election in hopes that the right-wing, religious bloc would win the 61 seats necessary to help the premier evade prosecution.

1:59 pm

Gantz: Israel going to 3rd elections because Netanyahu wants immunity

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz asserts that Israel is on its way toward a third election in under a year because of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desire to obtain parliamentary immunity in light of the three criminal indictments he is facing.

“It now seems that we will be going into a third election cycle today because of Netanyahu’s attempt to obtain immunity,” says Gantz at at a Knesset conference on “Protecting the rule of law” held by Labor-Gesher MK Revital Swid.

Gantz says that Netanyahu’s intended “use of the immunity law is out of proportion… We must stand in opposition of this.”

The Blue and White chairman adds that the immunity laws are “not intended as immunity for Knesset members, but rather a means to enable them to perform their duties. We will work in this Knesset, should it hold up, or in the next Knesset to examine the subject and to deal with it.

“There is no room for immunity, and the immunity law in Israel needs to be adapted and used within the context for which it was intended,” he concludes.

read more:
comments
Live Now
3:26 pm

Hosting envoys, Rivlin calls on UN to appoint special envoy to combat anti-Semitism

President Reuven Rivlin has called on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to appoint a special envoy to combat anti-Semitism, his office says in a statement.

The recommendation comes at an event at the President’s Residence in which Rivlin hosted UN ambassadors from 22 countries.

“Unfortunately, the UN treats Israel with bias and discrimination. This year, once again, the General Assembly adopted twenty resolutions condemning Israel, while ignoring the world’s worst human rights abusers,” Rivlin also tells the ambassadors. “The real victims of this bias are the millions suffering from human rights violations around the world, who do not receive the attention they deserve. We are not asking to be immune from criticism. We are asking for equal treatment in the family of nations.”

President Reuven Rivlin (bottom right) hosts a group of UN ambassadors at the President’s Residence on December 11, 2019. (Mark Neiman/GPO)