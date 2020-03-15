Knesset could be sworn in 5 MKs at a time

The swearing-in of the 23rd Knesset tomorrow will go forward in small groups, likely of five lawmakers at a time, to keep to the strict limitations on public activity announced last night by the government, Hebrew-language media reports.

It isn’t clear whether it will be possible to vote on proposed laws, which are normally held electronically via devices on the MKs’ desks in the plenum.

That puts in doubt the plan by the Blue and White party to force a vote on replacing Likud’s Yuli Edelstein as Knesset speaker.

Blue and White is insisting the vote will go forward but Edelstein has not approved it. The legal code does not include a reference to whether or how votes should go ahead in cases where MKs are barred from being all in the same room together.