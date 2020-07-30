Lagging in polls, Trump suggests delay in US election over coronavirus fears

US President Donald Trump suggests delaying the 2020 election, in which he is currently lagging badly in the polls, citing the coronavirus and what he says would be “fraudulent” voting.

“Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump asks in a tweet.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” the tweet says.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

— AFP