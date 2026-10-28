Large wildfire in Ben Shemen Forest blocks routes 1 and 6

A large wildfire has broken out in Ben Shemen Forest in central Israel, blocking three major highways, Route 1, Route 6 and Route 444.

The closure of Route 1, which runs between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, has blocked cars coming out of the capital, leading to extensive traffic jams, according to Hebrew media.

A similar wildfire broke out in August, blocking major roads.

שריפה פרצה סמוך למחלף בן שמן, בעקבות כך נחסם כביש 444 לתנועה pic.twitter.com/fYv1Pf753f — רגע NEWS (@reganews_israel) October 28, 2026