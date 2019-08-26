Lebanon base said struck by Israel was Hezbollah’s – Saudi media

A Saudi media outlet says the Lebanese base purportedly struck by Israel early this morning did not belong to the PFLP-GC terror group, as that group claimed, but to Hezbollah.

Arabic media had claimed this morning that Israeli aircraft had carried out an airstrike on the base deep inside Lebanon, just hours after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed to shoot down any Israeli aircraft violating Lebanese airspace.

The reports said the strikes hit a base belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC), a Syria-based terrorist group that fights alongside Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

The base is located in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, near the border with Syria.

According to Al-Hadath, however, the base served as a Hezbollah weapons-smuggling center in Bekaa valley, part of the broader effort by Iran to arm its proxy Hezbollah for a future war with Israel.