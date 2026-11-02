Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Ending speculation, Liberman says he’ll recommend Eisenkot to be prime minister, Lapid to be Knesset speaker

By Ariela Karmel Today, 1:47 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Yisrael Beytenu party chairman MK Avigdor Liberman. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)
Yisrael Beytenu party chairman MK Avigdor Liberman. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman says that his party will recommend that Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot be given the mandate to form a government in a press briefing, following much speculation.

He says that he will also support Opposition Leader and B’Yacahad No. 2 Yair Lapid’s candidacy to be Knesset Speaker.

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