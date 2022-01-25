Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Likud MK hospitalized after fracturing spine on way to TV interview

25 January 2022, 6:34 pm Edit
Likud MK Keren Barak speaks during a protest outside the the High Court of Justice in Jerusalem, on November 9, 2020. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
Likud MK Keren Barak is hospitalized with a spinal fracture after slipping on a puddle while entering TV studios for an interview this morning.

Barak slipped and fell after exiting her car outside the studio of Channel 13’s morning show. She was interviewed anyway, entering the studio on an office chair since she couldn’t step on her foot.

An x-ray has shown she has a spinal fracture and she will spend the night in hospital. She’s expected to be released tomorrow.

