Likud MK says Gantz not cut out to be prime minister

Health Ministry statistics show 25 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, a sharp drop from yesterday’s increase of over 100 new infections.

It is unclear if the drop in new cases is linked to a fall-off in testing, with the ministry saying only 671 were performed today and 1,825 yesterday.

The ministry says 36 people are in serious condition, 34 of whom are on ventilators.

Another 42 Israelis out of the 1,917 currently infected with the virus are in moderate condition, with the rest having only mild symptoms.

No new fatalities are reported, with the death toll remaining at 284.