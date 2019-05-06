Likud MK’s criticism of Gaza ceasefire slammed as ‘uncalled for’

Prosecutors file an indictment against East Jerusalem resident Obada Alami, 39, accusing him of espionage, contact with a foreign agent and terror activities, the Justice Ministry says in a statement.

According to the charge sheet, filed at the Jerusalem District Court, Alami had been in contact since October 2018 with two operatives of the Hamas terror group who were in Turkey.

At their request, he filmed and gathered information about strategic security sites in Israel, including military bases and airports, knowing he was doing so to help Hamas military operations, the indictment says.

It says the Hamas members also asked Alami to give them names of people suspected of selling land to Jews or of cooperating with Israeli security forces.

Additionally, he is accused of collecting money from 2017 to 2018 and transferring it to Hamas to fund its operations.

Prosecutors have asked for the suspect to be held until the end of legal procedures against him.