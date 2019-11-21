Likud sources said to slam Sa’ar for challenging PM, warn of ‘political chaos’

Senior Likud sources are quoted by Hebrew-language media as criticizing MK Gideon Sa’ar for calling for leadership primaries within the ruling party and saying he would run against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Sa’ar could lead Likud to difficult and unnecessary infighting at a time when no other party in the political system will hold primaries for its leadership or electoral slate,” a source reportedly says.

“Sa’ar’s unnecessary insistence on running for Likud leadership could lead to political chaos. It should also be said that his chances of success are very small.”