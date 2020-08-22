Likud leaning toward backing compromise pushing off immediate threat of new elections — report

New Health Ministry statistics show 1,140 new coronavirus cases were recorded over Shabbat, bringing the number of infections since the pandemic began to 101,856.

The ministry reports 10 more fatalities, raising the death toll to 819.

Of the 22,393 active cases, there are 398 people in serious condition, with 119 on ventilators. Another 177 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild or no symtpoms.

The ministry says 27,112 tests were performed yesterday.