London police urge public to avoid site of stabbing

Police warn people to stay out of the south London neighborhood where several people were stabbed in what was immediately declared a terrorist attack.

London’s Ambulance Service says it has “a number of resources” attending the incident on Streatham High Road in the largely residential neighborhood.

Unverified footage posted to social media purporting to capture some of the incident shows armed police officers surrounding a man lying on the ground on Streatham High Road.

They then abruptly move away, urging onlookers to move back, as other emergency vehicles arrive at the scene.

The BBC says that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Social media shows multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Britain has seen a spate of terrorist attacks in recent years.

In the most recent incident on November 29, 2019, convicted terrorist Usman Khan killed two people before being shot dead by police on London Bridge.

— Times of Israel staff and agencies