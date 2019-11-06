Man arrested on suspicion of raping young girl

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says France needs to “take back control” of migration, as part of a carefully controlled government push to listen to voters’ worries over growing immigration that risks playing into the hands of the far-right.

Philippe says in a speech that “it’s about sovereignty. We have to take back control of our migration policy,” but that a new approach on immigration offers a “fair balance between rights and obligations.”

He says he wants to fix quotas on certain aspects of migration, without elaborating.

