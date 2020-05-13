Man killed in car crash near Beit Shemesh, two others lightly injured

Iran is constructing a new underground weapons storage facility in eastern Syria at a military base under its control near the Iraqi border, Fox News reports, citing satellite images from an Israeli private intelligence firm.
According to the photographs from ImageSat International, a satellite imagery analysis company, an excavator and bulldozers have been seen operating within the Imam Ali military base in the al-Bukamal region of Syria, which is believed to be run by Iranian forces.
This photo released by ImageSat International on May 13, 2020, shows apparent construction on an underground weapons storage facility on a military base suspected of being controlled by Iran in eastern Syria’s al-Bukamal region. (ImageSat International)
According to the company, work on the underground weapons storage facility appears to have started in March. This is the second such subterranean tunnel to be constructed at the base, which is located a few kilometers from the Iraqi border.
“The tunnel is fit to be used as a shelter and storage for trucks and vehicles, including vehicles carrying advanced missile weapon systems,” according to ImageSat.
The revelation of Iran’s alleged further entrenchment in Syria appears to contradict a claim made by a senior Israeli defense official earlier this month that Tehran was pulling its troops out of the country because of airstrikes attributed to Israel.
— Judah Ari Gross
