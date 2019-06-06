Meeting Macron, Trump says Iran ‘failing as a nation’

US President Donald Trump meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, with recent tensions between the US and Iran featuring prominently in their conservation.

“I don’t think we have differences over Iran. The [French] president doesn’t want to see Iran have nuclear weapons and neither do I,” Trump says as the two meet in the French city of Caen.

“They’re failing as a nation and I don’t want to see them fail as a nation. We can turn that around quickly,” the US president adds.