The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Ministers said to okay lockdowns in 30 cities with high infection rates
The so-called coronavirus cabinet has decided to impose a lockdown on 30 “red” cities that have COVID-19 infection rates, according to Hebrew media reports.
The lockdowns are set to take effect on Monday, the reports say.
It isn’t immediately clear what the lockdowns will entail.
Police arrest 2 suspects for dropping marijuana from drone in Tel Aviv
Police have arrested two male suspects in their 30s for operating a drone that dropped sacks of marijuana in Tel Aviv.
A police statement says officers seized the drone, its controller and “dozens of bags identical to those distributed” in the city’s Rabin Square.
Police say distributing a controlled substance amounts to selling one.
El Al announces first cargo flight to Dubai
Israel’s national carrier El Al announces a first cargo flight to Dubai, days after its groundbreaking passenger trip to the United Arab Emirates.
Following on the heels of a deal to normalize Israel-UAE ties, the cargo flight is scheduled to take off from Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on September 16, the airline says in a statement.
Unlike the direct passenger flight, the cargo service will fly via Liege in Belgium before continuing to Dubai, El Al says, without explaining the roundabout route.
The Boeing 747 aircraft will be carrying “agricultural and high-tech equipment” from Israel to the Emirates, El Al says, with the route set to become a regular Wednesday fixture in the future.
“The weekly El Al cargo flight to Dubai will enable Israeli companies connectivity in import and export from and to Dubai, as well as Asia in transfer from Dubai,” El Al says.
— AFP
Statistics bureau: No significant excess death from virus through July
There was no significant excess death in Israel from the start of the year through July, the Central Bureau of Statistics say, despite the fatalities from COVID-19.
“In the first months of the year mortality was particularly low, but since the start of the pandemic and particularly during the months of April-June, mortality was similar to previous years, with fluctuations between weeks,” a CBS statement says.
It adds: “From a statistical calculation of excesses deaths by week it was found that excess mortality in the months of March-July was some 300 people out of 19,000 during the same period.”
According to Health Ministry statistics, there were 562 coronavirus deaths through July. There have been a further 414 deaths since then, with the national toll at 976 as of this morning.
Drone drops sacks of marijuana over Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square
A drone flying over Rabin Square in Tel Aviv drops dozens of sacks of marijuana from the air, many of which are snapped up by passersby.
Many of the plastic bags fall onto Ibn Gabirol Street, after the drone’s operator apparently misjudged the wind.
The initiative was reportedly the work of a marijuana delivery service called “the Green Drone.”
הזייה בכיכר רבין: רחפן הטיל מהשמיים עשרות שקיות של מריחואנה. מי שעומד מאחורי המיזם זאת קבוצה שמכנה את עצמה "הרחפן הירוק". בגלל שלא חישבו נכון את הרוח, רוב החומר התפזר על הכביש באבן גבירול. עוברי אורח נהנו מהשלל@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/xeziJsH950
— איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) September 3, 2020
EU ‘standing by’ ICC after US sanctions top prosecutor
BRUSELLS — The European Union will defend the International Criminal Court against attempts to undermine it, a spokesman for the bloc says after Washington slapped sanctions on the Hague-based tribunal’s top prosecutor.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions yesterday against ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and another senior court official, Phakiso Mochochoko, over a war crimes probe into US military personnel in Afghanistan.
Washington has long rejected the ICC’s jurisdiction over US citizens, but the court’s investigation into allegations of atrocities in Afghanistan has seen US President Donald Trump’s administration turn low-level opposition into a concerted campaign against the institution.
“The International Criminal Court is facing persistent external challenges and the European Union stands firm against all attempts to undermine the international system of criminal justice by hindering the work of its core institutions,” Peter Stano, spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, tells reporters.
“We are committed to strengthen our support to the ICC because this is key factor in fighting against impunity. We are standing by the ICC and we are not happy to see steps which are going against the activities of the ICC.”
Pompeo has dismissed the ICC as a “kangaroo court” and the US insists it has its own procedures for investigating allegations against its troops.
— AFP
Businesses warn of major economic fallout if lockdown imposed over High Holidays
Business leaders warn of widespread economic fallout if ministers decide to impose a nationwide lockdown over the High Holidays as part of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lockdown during the holidays will result in an additional 2,000 businesses not reopening their doors,” Shai Birman, who heads an organization of restaurant and bar owners, is quoted saying by Channel 12 news.
Noam Levi, who leads a group of event halls owners, tells the network he expects his industry will “totally collapse” if there’s a lockdown over the holidays.
The hotels union calls lockdowns a form of “collective punishment” and warns many hotels may not reopen until Passover if they’re forced to shut down during the High Holidays, which begin this year on September 18 and run through October 11.
Facebook says it’ll ban new political ads week before US elections
With two months left until the US presidential election, Facebook says it is taking more steps to encourage voting, minimize misinformation and reduce the likelihood of post-election “civil unrest.”
The company says today it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. It also will attach links to official results to posts from candidates and campaigns declaring premature victories.
“This election is not going to be business as usual. We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says in a post. “That means helping people register and vote, clearing up confusion about how this election will work, and taking steps to reduce the chances of violence and unrest.”
Facebook and other social media companies are being scrutinized over how they handle misinformation, given issues with US President Donald Trump and other candidates posting false information and Russia’s interference in the 2016 White House elections and ongoing attempts to interfere in US politics.
Facebook has long been criticized for not fact-checking political ads or limiting how they can be targeted at small groups of people.
With the nation divided, and election results potentially taking days or weeks to be finalized, there could be an “increased risk of civil unrest across the country,” Zuckerberg says.
Under the new measures, Facebook says it will prohibit politicians and campaigns from running new election ads in the week before the election. However, they can still run existing ads and change how they are targeted.
— AP
Netanyahu to be grilled by MKs on his ‘disgraceful failure in managing the crisis’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be grilled by MKs next week during a session on “the prime minister’s disgraceful failure in managing the economic and health crisis,” after opposition lawmakers gather enough signatures to require the premier to appear before the Knesset plenum.
“The coronavirus crisis isn’t being managed. The economic situation of Israeli citizens isn’t improving and the morbidity figures in Israel are only growing. The government is losing the public’s trust,” Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen is quoted saying by Hebrew media.
PA health officials to visit Gaza, bring coronavirus aid
Palestinian Authority Health Minister Mai al-Kaila will lead a delegation of health officials from the West Bank to the Gaza Strip tomorrow, the PA Health Ministry in Ramallah announces.
The delegation will arrive along with some 20 trucks bearing coronavirus-related medical aid, al Kaila-says.
Such public coordination between the Fatah-dominated PA and Hamas is relatively rare, as there is little love lost between the two rival Palestinian governments. In 2007, Hamas expelled Fatah from the Gaza Strip after a bloody struggle for control of the coastal enclave. Several attempts at reconciliation since then have failed to end the schism in Palestinian politics.
An offer by Hamas earlier this summer to provide medical aid to the West Bank as the virus raged in PA-controlled areas was declined.
— Aaron Boxerman
98 new coronavirus cases recorded in Gaza
The Gaza Strip records 98 new coronavirus cases today, raising the number of active infections detected outside quarantine centers to 463, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
There are currently 500 active cases in Gaza.
For seven months, Gaza managed to fend off the coronavirus by subjecting new arrivals to strict quarantine procedures and intensive testing. The coastal enclave’s first coronavirus cases were detected early last week.
Hamas health officials have warned the situation is likely to get worse, saying Gaza’s fragile health infrastructure cannot handled than 2,000 active cases. As of last week, the Strip had only 87 ventilators available to coronavirus patients.
“The increasing number of injuries heralds the danger of the coming days,” Hamas health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said last night, adding “the situation is not yet under control. If we cannot work together, the consequences will be grave.”
Four Gazans have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.
— Aaron Boxerman
16 Iran-backed fighters killed by presumed Israeli strike in Syria — monitor
Presumed Israeli airstrikes on eastern Syria killed 16 Iran-backed fighters, a war monitor says, hours after Damascus said it intercepted Israeli missiles fired at a central air base.
Those killed were “Iraqi paramilitary fighters loyal to Iran, seven of whom were killed outside the city of Mayadeen,” Rami Abdul Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, says.
The other nine were killed in strikes south of the city of Albu Kamal, on the Iraqi border further east.
Abdul Rahman says Israel was “likely” responsible for the attack, which if confirmed, would mark the second such strike in less than 24 hours and the third this week.
— AFP
Coronavirus death toll in Asia passes 100,000
Asia has registered more than 100,000 deaths linked to the new coronavirus since it first emerged in December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.
A total of 100,667 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in the region out of 5,420,803 officially declared cases, with 4,255,760 people considered to have recovered.
In terms of fatalities, India is the most affected country with nearly three-quarters of total deaths in the region — 67,376 deaths from 3,853,406 cases.
It is followed by Indonesia with 7,616 deaths from 180,646 cases and Pakistan (6,328 deaths, 297,014 cases).
The continent, which had successfully contained the virus after its discovery in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has faced an increase in the daily number of cases and deaths since August.
Nearly 90,000 infections and 1,200 fatalities have been reported on average every day for the past week.
This represents an 11 percent increase in the number of cases and a six percent rise in the number of deaths over the previous week.
The region also had the most cases in one week at 618,000 and the second highest number of deaths at 8,600, a figure topped only by Latin America, which still records more than 16,000 deaths weekly.
As well as being the worst-hit country in Asia, India has also reported the biggest surge in the world in a week, with more than half a million new cases (up 15 percent in seven days) and more than 6,800 new deaths (up five percent).
— AFP
Ministers warned hospitals could be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients
A new report by researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem warns the health system could be overwhelmed due to the rising number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization.
The report, which is presented to the so-called coronavirus cabinet, also warns there could be 600 people in serious condition in two weeks, up from 426 as of this morning.
“The present danger requires decisive action,” the report urges.
The presentation of the report to ministers comes as the Health Ministry reported this morning that yesterday over 3,000 new cases were recorded in one day for the first since the pandemic began.
