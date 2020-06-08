Ministry draws charges of fear-mongering for raising virus alarms

IDF chief Aviv Kohavi is warning against complacency despite the relative calm in the region, in the apparent first volley in an expected coming war over the defense budget.

“This is the ‘security paradox’ — so long as there is calm and security stability, we are inclined to forget how complicated it is to achieve. As long as there is security stability, a misleading feeling develops that the threats have diminished and a feeling develops that we can scale back our security needs,” Kohavi says in a speech.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic and its disastrous effects on the world economy, the Israeli government is expected to make significant cuts to the country’s budget, including to the military. Such a reduction would make it difficult for the Israel Defense Forces to fully implement its proposed “Momentum Plan” to make the military more effective and deadly.

“We are working and continuing with Momentum, and are rolling out the multi-year Momentum Plan. The Momentum Plan is the answer to the gaps that we need to close and is the advantage that we need to develop over our enemies,” Kohavi says.

The army chief’s remarks are made at a ceremony marking the efforts of the military during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.