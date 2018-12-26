MKs Cabel, Rosenthal, Shai, Yona, Nahmias-Verbin mulling split from Zionist Union

Netanyahu says Israel will continue to attack Iranian interests in Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubles down on Israel’s policy of attacking Iranian-linked targets in Syria after Russia accuses the Jewish state of “provocative” actions yesterday in the war-torn country.

“We will not abide an Iranian entrenchment in Syria,” Netanyahu, who is also the defense minister, says at a graduation ceremony for fresh Israeli Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in the south.

“We are taking action against it aggressively and powerfully, including in these very days.”

He says that US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to withdraw American troops from Syria “does not change our policy. We take action in Syria and anywhere else.”