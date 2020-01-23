Monaco to open WWII archives on deportations of Jews

Monaco will for the first time open access to its official archives covering the years 1942 to 1944, when dozens of Jews were arrested and deported by the principality despite its supposed neutrality during World War II, the government says.

The move follows a request by the Simon-Wiesenthal Center, whose researchers work to shed light on the Holocaust and its perpetrators.

Serge Telle, the head of Monaco’s government, met officials from the center while attending ceremonies in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

“These records have never been made available to anyone until now,” a government official tells AFP on condition of anonymity.

— AFP