Mortar shell strikes open field in southern Israel, spokesperson confirms

A mortar shell appears to have struck an open field in the Eshkol region, a spokesperson for the area says.

The IDF confirms that one projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip, but doesn’t comment on where it landed.

The launch triggered warnings on the IDF Home Front Command’s smartphone application, but there were no sirens as the projectile was not heading toward a populated area.

“The matter is being checked and searches are being carried out in the area,” the Eshkol spokesperson says.

— Judah Ari Gross