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Nancy Pelosi says Mamdani and El-Sayed are ‘wrong’ on Israel positions

Today, 7:48 pm
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Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol in Washington, on April 19, 2023. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol in Washington, on April 19, 2023. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, says that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed — two harsh critics of Israel — are “wrong” on their positions on Israel.

In a podcast interview, Pelosi is told that both politicians have said they don’t believe that Israel should exist as a Jewish state.

Pelosi responds: “It’s more than concerning. It’s wrong. It isn’t a reflection of the Democrats in the Congress of the United States. This new person in Michigan, we’ll see if he gets elected to Congress.”

However a spokesman for Pelosi, 86, tells The New York Times in a statement that the former House speaker supports El-Sayed’s candidacy for the Senate: “While they may disagree on some issues, she is united with him in the fight to lower costs, protect health care and defend our democracy.”

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