Nancy Pelosi says Mamdani and El-Sayed are ‘wrong’ on Israel positions

Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, says that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed — two harsh critics of Israel — are “wrong” on their positions on Israel.

In a podcast interview, Pelosi is told that both politicians have said they don’t believe that Israel should exist as a Jewish state.

Pelosi responds: “It’s more than concerning. It’s wrong. It isn’t a reflection of the Democrats in the Congress of the United States. This new person in Michigan, we’ll see if he gets elected to Congress.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Abdul El-Sayed’s views on Israel: “It’s more than concerning. It’s wrong. It isn’t a reflection of the Democrats in the Congress of the United States. This new person in Michigan, we’ll see if he gets elected to Congress.” https://t.co/Q7UQn1GKoW pic.twitter.com/uSqvLhir4E — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 30, 2026

However a spokesman for Pelosi, 86, tells The New York Times in a statement that the former House speaker supports El-Sayed’s candidacy for the Senate: “While they may disagree on some issues, she is united with him in the fight to lower costs, protect health care and defend our democracy.”