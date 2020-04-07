Nationwide lockdown to be extended to Saturday night, curfew restrictions to begin early

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 9,006, up nearly 600 from yesterday.

The Health Ministry says 153 people are in serious condition, 113 of whom are on ventilators.

Another 181 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms. So far, 546 Israelis have recovered from the virus.

According to the ministry’s figures, 59 Israelis have died from COVID-19.