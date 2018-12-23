Netanyahu calls Erdogan an ‘anti-Semitic dictator’ in escalating war of words

Bennett: Trump’s peace plan includes Palestinian statehood

Education Minister Naftali Bennett says the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians involves the creation of a Palestinian state.

“Trump’s deal of the century includes a Palestinian state under certain conditions,” he tells Army Radio, without explaining.

“We will oppose it because that means another Arab entity on the west side of the Jordan,” he says.

The Trump plan has remained a tightly guarded secret, with administration officials only saying it may released in the coming months.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, seen as a key architect of the plan, has described it as having elements that both Israel and the Palestinians will not like.

The administration had initially broken with traditional US policy by refusing to endorse a two-state solution, which Trump only backed in September.

Palestinians reportedly fear that the plan calls for the creation of a Palestinian state only in Gaza.