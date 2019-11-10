Netanyahu denounces ‘political attack’ on him at Rabin memorial, blames Blue and White

Prime Minister Netanyahu denounces the “political attack” against him at the official memorial marking the assassination of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, which he accuses the rival Blue and White party of setting the stage for.

“Unfortunately this year too there were those who decided to take advantage of the official state memorial to carry out a callous and shameful political attack that more than anything harms the memory of Yitzhak Rabin. This happened after the rally at Rabin Square [in Tel Aviv] this year turned into a Blue and White rally,” he says.

Turning to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Netanyahu says, “I would expect to speak there not only about hate, hate, hate but also unity, unity, unity.”

Netanyahu does not specify who he felt took advantage of the ceremony, but his remarks appeared aimed at Rabin’s grandson Yonatan Ben-Artzi, who said that the PM, facing legal problems, should step aside.