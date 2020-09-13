Netanyahu lays out lockdown rules: ‘These are not the holidays we are used to’

The lockdown will last three weeks, until the Simchat Torah holiday, says Netanyahu.

It may then be extended, he says.

The public sector will be restricted to the same levels as the March-April lockdown, while the private sector may continue working as usual, provided they do not accept customers.

Schools are closed during this period.

A special prayer framework for the High Holidays will be announced later, he says.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, and deliveries will continue to operate.

Gatherings will be restricted to 10 indoors, 20 indoors, adds the prime minister, saying, “This may be the most important thing.”

Israelis will be forced to remain within 500 meter from their homes, with exceptions for solo exercise.

“I know these steps are a heavy price for us all,” he says. “These are not the holiday we are used to. We certainly won’t be able to celebrate with our extended families.”

He promises compensation to businesses hurt by the lockdown.