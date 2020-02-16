Netanyahu meets southern municipal heads, says Israel ‘ready for any scenario’

Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with municipal leaders from southern Israel amid continued rocket and explosive balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu updated the municipal leaders on the latest developments relating to Gaza and said we are ready for any scenario, including a wide-ranging operation,” a statement from his office says.

Netanahu also praises them for their “steadfastness,” according to his office.

Among those attending the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem are the mayor of Sderot and the heads of the Eshkol, Hof Ashkelon, Sha’ar Hanegev and Sdot Hanegev regional councils.

The meeting comes after Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired two rockets toward Israeli territory last night, despite recent reports of a ceasefire between Israel and the Strip’s Hamas rulers.

Israeli jets carried out airstrikes in Gaza in response.