The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Netanyahu meets southern municipal heads, says Israel ‘ready for any scenario’
Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with municipal leaders from southern Israel amid continued rocket and explosive balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu updated the municipal leaders on the latest developments relating to Gaza and said we are ready for any scenario, including a wide-ranging operation,” a statement from his office says.
Netanahu also praises them for their “steadfastness,” according to his office.
Among those attending the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem are the mayor of Sderot and the heads of the Eshkol, Hof Ashkelon, Sha’ar Hanegev and Sdot Hanegev regional councils.
The meeting comes after Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired two rockets toward Israeli territory last night, despite recent reports of a ceasefire between Israel and the Strip’s Hamas rulers.
Israeli jets carried out airstrikes in Gaza in response.
PA premier says Trump peace plan ‘will be buried’
MUNICH — The Palestinian Authority prime minister lashes out at US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying it would be “buried very soon.”
Speaking today at the Munich Security Conference, Mohammad Shtayyeh says the US plan was “no more than a memo of understanding between (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Trump.”
Shtayyeh criticizes the fact that the proposal would leave a future Palestinian state fragmented and with “no sovereignty,” allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank. He urges other countries to reject the Trump proposal while maintaining that Palestinians “are open to serious negotiations.”
Shtayyeh suggests the Palestinians would seek to increase pressure on Israel through international organizations, citing the recent release by the UN human rights office of a list of more than 100 companies allegedly complicit in violating Palestinian human rights by operating in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Referring to the upcoming Israeli election, Shtayyeh says the difference between Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz and Netanyahu was “not more than the difference between Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola.”
— AP
Camouflage fabrics bound for ‘terrorist elements’ in Gaza confiscated at West Bank crossing
Guards from the Border Crossing Authority confiscate camouflage fabrics that the Defense Ministry says was being shipped to “terrorist elements” in the Gaza Strip.
The Defense Ministry says the fabrics were discovered by the guards at the Tarqumiyah crossing in the southern West Bank.
“During a check of civilian goods that were sent from the area of the Palestinian Authority and destined for Gaza, the inspectors found military textile items that were hidden inside civilian equipment,” the ministry says in a statement.
Girl in Gaza-area moshav finds explosive in yard
A girl in a farming community near the Gaza Strip finds an explosive device in the yard of her family’s home.
According to Channel 13, the girl’s mother calls police sappers to the family’s home in Moshav Shuva, who detonate the explosive in an open area.
The device contained a large quantity of explosive material, the network says.
Small right-wing party drops out of election as part of agreement with Likud
The right-wing Tzomet party agrees to pull out of the March 2 elections and back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.
The decision comes after the party’s leader, Moshe Garin, met today with Netanyahu and Likud Minister Eli Cohen.
According to Likud, they agree that in exchange for Tzomet withdrawing from the race and backing Likud, an educational institute will be established to memorialize former IDF chief of staff Rafael “Raful” Eitan, the founder of Tzomet.
Likud says the agreement is also meant to address the issue of “rural settlement.”
“This is another important step on the way to obtaining 61 seats and to preventing the wasting of more votes from the right-wing bloc,” Likud writes on Twitter.
The party, whose full name is “Tzomet — Settlement and Agriculture,” received 14,805 votes in September’s Knesset elections, 0.33 percent of the total votes cast.
After coming short of a majority in elections in April and September, Netanyahu has been calling on small right-wing factions to drop out of the race in a bid to sure up support for Likud.
Abbas spokesman says Israel-PA security ties are ongoing, but ‘won’t last forever’
A spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says that security cooperation between Israel and the PA is ongoing, but warns that it may not last.
“Until now, until this moment, the security cooperation between us and Israel is continuing as Israel. But this won’t last forever,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh tells reporters.
After the release of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which the Palestinians have rejected as biased toward Israel, Abbas warned there would no longer be security ties with Israel and the United States.
A senior Palestinian official told this month that while the PA has not halted security cooperation despite Abbas’s threat, ties between the sides are tense.
“We are acting with patience because we don’t want to make things worse. We want to show the Israelis that we are fighting seriously against terror,” Abu Rudeineh he says.
He also says the PA is not taking a side on Israel’s upcoming elections, the third in less than a year.
“All [we] want is a partner who will support peace. It doesn’t matter if it’s [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu or [Blue and White chairman Benny] Gantz, someone who will agree to sit at the [negotiating] table,” Abbas’s spokesman says.
Suspected far-right extremist was on Germany’s radar for months — reports
BERLIN — German media reports that the main suspect detained last week as part of police raids on alleged far-right extremists had been on authorities’ radar for several months.
Der Spiegel reports that 53-year-old Werner S. from the Augsburg region was classified by the German security services as a potential violent threat.
The man, whose surname wasn’t released for privacy reasons, was among 12 men detained Friday in nationwide raids on suspicion of forming and supporting a “right-wing terrorist organization.”
A federal judge yesterday ordered the men held in investigative detention.
The Welt am Sonntag weekly reports today that the group referred to itself as “The Hard Core” and had links to a white supremacist group called Soldiers of Odin, founded in Finland in 2015.
German prosecutors allege the suspects wanted to achieve their goal “with as yet-unspecified attacks against politicians, asylum-seekers and Muslims to provoke a civil war-like situation.”
Authorities in Germany have warned of the growing threat of far-right extremism. Last June, a regional official from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party was killed by a suspected neo-Nazi. In October, a gunman with anti-Semitic views attacked a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle, killing two passersby.
— AP
