Netanyahu said to shout at Gantz after he warns ‘we’re driving the public crazy’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz reportedly held a heated exchange over the government’s lockdown policy during the coronavirus cabinet meeting this evening, according to Hebrew media.

According to the reports, Netanyahu raised the possibility of further tightening the current lockdown, including shrinking the one-kilometer radius that people are allowed to travel from their homes to 500 meters or even less.

Gantz reportedly replied, “We’re driving the public crazy” with the changing restrictions.

The complaint led to what reports called shouting from Netanyahu, who is quoted as telling Gantz: “You don’t tell me what we do or don’t do, this is a meeting and I want this discussion. In March-April we updated the plans all the time.”