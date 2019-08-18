Netanyahu says election won’t stop large-scale Gaza military campaign, if needed

Jordan has summoned Israel’s ambassador in protest over “violations” at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Temple Mount compound, the Hashemit Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry says.

It summoned envoy Amir Weissbrod to voice its “condemnation and rejection of Israeli violations” at the highly sensitive site, where Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian worshipers last week “as well as demand the immediate halt of these provocative and absurd violations in the Noble Sanctuary, which are inflaming the conflict and constitute a clear violation of international law.”

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry adds that Ministry Secretary-General Zeid al-Lawzi “gave the Israeli ambassador a firm message to immediately pass along to his government, which demands that the Israeli violations and efforts aimed at changing the historic and legal statue in the Noble Sanctuary come to a halt at once.”

Jordan supervises the Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem.

