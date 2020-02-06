Netanyahu says he and Johnson discussed establishing Israel-UK free trade zone

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says the Israel Defense Forces will up its readiness in the West Bank ahead of the weekend in light of the recent string of attacks on Israelis.

Bennett also announces a “more stringent equation” in response to the incendiary balloons being launched from the Gaza Strip, after a security assessment held at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and other top commanders today toured the area of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit says.

“We have no intention to let terrorism prevail,” says Kohavi. “Our directive is very clear to all our forces — to thwart and prevent all activity. When I say terror I also mean a rock, a Molotov cocktail, incendiary balloons — all those are terrorism.”