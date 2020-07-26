The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
‘No magic solutions’ to end pandemic, says Netanyahu
Netanyahu, at the cabinet meeting, says Israelis must be more careful to heed social distancing and mask-wearing rules to curb the virus spread.
“But I want to emphasize — there are no magic solutions,” he says. “Without the personal responsibility of all of you, the citizens of Israel, there is no possibility of stemming the virus. I want to say I’ve seen an improvement in the behavior, but more is needed. The virus will be beaten by wearing masks, keeping personal space, hygiene, and avoiding gatherings.”
Ministers fume as coronavirus cabinet limited to 10
The government restricts the high-level coronavirus cabinet, which makes decisions on the pandemic policies, from 16 to 10 ministers.
On the panel are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Finance Minister Israel Katz, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Science Minister Izhar Shay, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, Labor Minister Amir Peretz, and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.
Though many of the decisions relate to the school system, Education Minister Yoav Gallant is kept off the panel. Also booted are the tourism minister, welfare minister, transportation minister, and social equality minister.
Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman, a former health minister, storms out of the room as the decision is announced, reports the Ynet news site.
Netanyahu says Israel won’t tolerate any attack from Syria, Lebanon
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Syria and Lebanon will bear responsibility for any attack against Israel emanating from its territory.
Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, he says Israel “won’t allow Iran to entrench militarily on our northern border.
“Lebanon and Syria are responsible for any attack from its territory against Israel. We will not allow anyone to upend our security or threaten our citizens; we won’t tolerate an attack on our forces,” adds Netanyahu.
“The IDF is prepared to respond to any threat,” he adds.
The comment comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group along the northern border.
