Netanyahu to Justice Ministry: Probe cop who ‘threatened’ me in media report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asks the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department to probe a senior police official who spoke to Channel 12 on Tuesday.

Netanyahu claimed the officer’s comments were tantamount to threats.

“This is an explicit threat that is designed to deter criticism,” Netanyahu says.

Speaking to Channel 12, the unnamed officer said: “There has never been a prime minister who tried so much to goad and to so blatantly harm the law enforcement system.” Police investigators ignored all attempts to pressure them in the prime minister’s cases and “that is how they will act as well if the attorney general decides on an additional investigation against Netanyahu in his shares case,” the officer said, referring to business dealings by Netanyahu that the State Prosecutor’s Office last year was reportedly considering probing.

“We will receive him respectfully, but just as in his previous investigations, the prime minister will not be cut any slack,” the officer said.