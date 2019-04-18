The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
92-year-old ex-SS guard charged with 5,230 counts of accessory to murder
German prosecutors say they have charged a former Nazi concentration camp guard with 5,230 counts of accessory to murder.
The 92-year-old suspect, whose name wasn’t released, is accused of assisting in the “malicious and cruel” killing of mainly Jewish inmates through his work as a guard at the Stutthof concentration camp between August 1944 and April 1945.
Prosecutors say the man, who was aged 17-18 at the time, was “a little wheel in the machinery of murder” which saw thousands of people shot dead, poisoned or starved toward the end of World War II.
German daily Die Welt reports that the man acknowledged to investigators he was aware of the camp’s gas chambers and saw bodies taken to the crematoriums.
New survey finds US synagogue membership stable as number of church goers plummets
While the percentage of US adults who belong to a church has plunged by 20 percentage points over the past two decades, hitting a low of 50% last year, synagogue membership in the country has remained stable, a new Gallup poll finds.
Gallup says church membership was 70% in 1999 — and close to or higher than that figure for most of the 20th century. Since 1999, the figure has fallen steadily, while the percentage of US adults with no religious affiliation has jumped from 8% to 19%.
Among Americans identifying with a particular religion, there was a sharp drop in church membership among Catholics — dropping from 76% to 63% over the past two decades as the church was buffeted by clergy sex-abuse scandals. Membership among Protestants dropped from 73% to 67% percent over the same period.
At the same time, the data shows that synagogue membership has remained in the mid- to low 50% range over the past two decades.
2 Jewish women pledge $122 million toward restoring Notre Dame
Two Jewish women pledge between them $122 million toward the restoration of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral, which was ravaged in a fire earlier this week.
Lily Safra, a Brazilian Jewish philanthropist, says she will donate $22 million to fund the restoration efforts of the iconic church, Correio 24 Horas reports. And Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the French billionaire owner of L’Oreal, is pledging another $100 million, according to CBS.
The two women’s donations account for about 17 percent of the $700 million collected so far for the restoration.
Bettencourt Meyers, the world’s richest woman, is married to Jean-Pierre Meyers, a French Jewish businessman descended from a family of rabbis, and has converted to Judaism.
Swastika and anti-Semitic comments scrawled on desk in Vanderbilt U library
A swastika and anti-Semitic comments have been found scrawled on a study carrel in the main library at Vanderbilt University, according to the university.
The campus police have opened and investigation and said it will share information with the Metro Nashville Police Department, as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, the university says.
“We wholeheartedly reject anti-Semitism and its symbols, and the abhorrent ideology associated with this act of vandalism has no place on our campus. Vanderbilt does not tolerate language or actions that are bigoted or intended to intimidate anyone in our community. We remain deeply committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all,” the university says in a statement.
No suspects have so far been identified in the incident, police tell the daily newspaper The Tennessean.
Prosecutors charge 27 suspects in Telegram cannabis scheme
Prosecutors on file indictments against 27 suspects involved in a mass cannabis distribution network known as Telegrass.
Police last month effectively shut down the virtual marijuana marketplace, which operated on the Telegram messaging application, with the arrest of 42 suspected members in Israel, the United States, Ukraine and Germany, including founder Amos Dov Silver.
Legal proceedings are still underway to extradite Silver, who was arrested in Ukraine.
The suspects are being charged with various crimes including drug trafficking, “dangerous” drug trafficking, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of drugs other than for personal consumption, obstruction of justice, money laundering and tax evasion.
The prosecution requested that 22 of the 27 suspects remain behind bars until the end of proceedings against them.
Activists, journalists arrested trying to take sacrificial goat onto Temple Mount
Police arrest two right-wing activists and two journalists who were accompanying them to the Temple Mount along with two goats that they were allegedly planning to sacrifice at the holy site ahead of the Passover festival which starts tomorrow.
According to police, the four “intended to cause a provocation” by sacrificing the animals.
The two journalists were released while the two activists, one a minor, are being held for questioning and will face a remand hearing later today. The two goats are also being held by police.
“The Israel Police will not allow anyone to incite and provoke provocations in any way and contrary to the law on the Temple Mount, and will act resolutely against any suspect causing deliberate provocations ahead of the festival,” the force said.
IDF general says Hezbollah still planning major attack despite tunnel operation
The new commander of the IDF’s Ground Forces says that the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah is still planning on carrying out a surprise invasion of Israel, despite its extensive network of cross-border tunnels having been destroyed by an Israeli operation late last year.
“Hezbollah still has plans to that effect,” he tells the Ynet news site. “Of course we won’t allow that to happen, we will thwart these plans.”
Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick was tapped to lead the military’s Ground Forces in February, amid increased criticism that Israeli troops were not prepared for war.
“In the next war, it would be a mistake for us to distinguish between the state of Lebanon and Hezbollah, since Hezbollah is a political actor and part of the government,” Strick says.
“I have no doubt what the outcome will be… It will be a decisive victory,” he adds.
