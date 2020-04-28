Next year’s Olympics will be canceled if pandemic not over, games chief says

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t brought under control by next year, the organizing committee’s president says.

The pandemic has already forced a year-long delay of the Games, which are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, but Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori says no further postponement is possible.

In an interview with Japan’s Nikkan Sports daily, Mori is categorical when asked if the Olympics could be delayed until 2022 if the pandemic remains a threat next year, replying: “No. In that case, it’s canceled.”

Mori says the Games have been canceled previously only during wartime and compared the battle against coronavirus to “fighting an invisible enemy.”

— AFP