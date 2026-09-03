Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Omri Casspi raises $250m for his venture capital firm

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 2:30 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Omri Casspi holding a Maccabi Tel Aviv jersey upon announcing he is returning to the club after a decade in the NBA, August 13, 2019. (Maccabi Tel Aviv official website)
Omri Casspi holding a Maccabi Tel Aviv jersey upon announcing he is returning to the club after a decade in the NBA, August 13, 2019. (Maccabi Tel Aviv official website)

Former NBA player turned venture capitalist Omri Casspi raises $250 million in fresh capital to invest in early-stage startups and companies developing technologies in the areas of cybersecurity, defense and artificial intelligence.

The fresh financing is for the third fund of Casspi’s Swish Ventures, taking total assets under management to $800 million. With the third fund, Casspi plans to invest about $20 million in 12 startups each, that develop solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, technology infrastructure, Physical AI, defense, AI for industrial applications, and government technology.

Among Swish’s investors are venture capital fund Sequoia, Israeli institutional investors, US institutional investors, such as pension funds, American universities and family offices.

Since its founding in early 2025, Swish Ventures has invested in 20 companies with a combined valuation of over $60 billion. Eight of the portfolio companies have become unicorns. Notable companies include Cognition AI, Applied Compute, EON, Wonderful, Upwind, Long Lake, Glow, Tenzai, PointFive, Irregular and Turnout.

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