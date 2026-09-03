Omri Casspi raises $250m for his venture capital firm

Former NBA player turned venture capitalist Omri Casspi raises $250 million in fresh capital to invest in early-stage startups and companies developing technologies in the areas of cybersecurity, defense and artificial intelligence.
The fresh financing is for the third fund of Casspi’s Swish Ventures, taking total assets under management to $800 million. With the third fund, Casspi plans to invest about $20 million in 12 startups each, that develop solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, technology infrastructure, Physical AI, defense, AI for industrial applications, and government technology.
Among Swish’s investors are venture capital fund Sequoia, Israeli institutional investors, US institutional investors, such as pension funds, American universities and family offices.
Since its founding in early 2025, Swish Ventures has invested in 20 companies with a combined valuation of over $60 billion. Eight of the portfolio companies have become unicorns. Notable companies include Cognition AI, Applied Compute, EON, Wonderful, Upwind, Long Lake, Glow, Tenzai, PointFive, Irregular and Turnout.
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