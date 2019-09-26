On eve of Rosh Hashanah, Israel’s population tops 9 million

There are now over 9 million people living in Israel, the Central Bureau of Statistics says ahead of the Jewish new year.

Israel’s population now stands at 9.092 million and will top 10 million by 2024, according to the CBS.

The population grew by 2.1 percent from the eve of Rosh Hashanah last year, when it stood at 8.42 million.

The CBS says 74.2% of the population is Jewish, 21% Arab and 4.8% other.

It adds that 196,000 babies were born in Israel last year, 50,000 people died and 38,000 were added to the population rolls through immigration, 35,000 of them new immigrants.